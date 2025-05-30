BJP Mahila Morcha leader, three others go missing as bus carrying 10 passengers plunges into Teesta river in Sikkim

BHUBANESWAR: At least four tourists from Odisha including BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary Itishree Jena went missing after a minivan plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River in north Sikkim’s Mangan district on Thursday evening.

The passenger van was carrying 11 people with six from Odisha. “There were 10 passengers and the driver when the accident took place between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on Thursday. Two boys, aged 16 and 21, from Odisha were rescued in the night and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital,” Mangan district SP Sonam Detchu Bhutia told TNIE.

The van bearing Sikkim registration was travelling on the hilly terrain beyond the permissible time of 6 pm. “The weather was not rough nor the roads are bad in the area. The reason behind the accident could possibly be a human error or vehicle malfunction but it is too early to arrive at a conclusion,” sources said.

Bhutia said multiple agencies like Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo Tibetan Border Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sikkim police, fire service personnel and others were engaged in search operations throughout the day. “Due to inclement weather conditions and rise in the water level in Teesta river, the search was called off at 6.30 pm on Friday. The operation will resume again on Saturday morning,” he added.