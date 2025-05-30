Eight-year-old boy sold by mother for Rs 18,000 rescued from Odisha's Bhuban

JAJPUR: The district child protection unit (DCPU) on Thursday rescued an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly sold by his mother to a childless couple of Bhuban area in neighbouring Dhenkanal for Rs 18,000.

A team of the DCPU rescued the boy from the house of one Santosh Nayak in Bhuban and produced him before the child welfare committee (CWC). District child protection officer Truptimayee Panda said, “Acting on the complaint lodged by the boy’s father, we rescued the minor from Bhuban with the help of Child Helpline and police.”

CWC chairperson Raxona Jena said the boy’s mother Puja Parida had sold her son to Santosh. It was facilitated by a ration shop owner who happens to be a relative of Santosh.

“Police produced the boy’s mother before the CWC and she admitted to have sold her son to Santosh through a ration shop owner. The CWC has taken custody of the child and sent him to Utkal Balashram,” Jena added.

On May 22, the boy’s father Prasant Parida, a native of Bada Suara, had accused his wife Puja of selling their son for Rs 18,000. He had approached the district authorities seeking help to get his son back.