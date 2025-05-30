Headless body of murdered elderly man recovered in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: The headless body of a murdered 65-year-old man was recovered from Baijhali Sagar lake in Deypur village within Kalampur police limits in Kalahandi district on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Rupsingh Majhi of Deypur. He was reportedly killed by one Lingaraj Majhi (21) on May 18 over sorcery suspicion. Police said Rupsingh’s body was recovered from the lake during crime scene recreation with the help of accused Lingaraj.

On May 20, Rupsingh’s brother Durjan Majhi had lodged a complaint with police stating that his sibling was missing since two days. Subsequently, locals found blood stains near Deypur panchayat office and suspected that Rupsingh was murdered.