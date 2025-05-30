Management plan, control room ready to tackle flood in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the south-west monsoon making its onset in the state, the Odisha government has decided to make the flood management arrangements operational from June 1 to October 31.

The decision was taken during a flood preparedness meeting chaired by development commissioner Anu Garg here on Thursday. Garg is also th additional chief secretary of Water Resources department.

The meeting decided that the flood management arrangements across all divisions, circles and offices of the chief engineers concerned of Water Resources department will be operational 24 hours a day during the five-month season.

The control rooms will function in the offices of the engineer-in-chief (EIC) and chief engineer besides the State Hydrological Data Centre (SHDC) in the Water Resources department.

Garg was informed that joint inspection of all river embankments by field officials of Water Resources department and district administrations for verification of their health status have been completed and all are reported to be in good condition.

Besides, necessary flood-fighting materials and equipment required for emergency flood response including sand-filled gunny bags, wooden planks and bamboo have been mobilised. Similarly, generator sets, JCBs, excavators, trucks/tippers, tractors, cutters and water tankers will be made available during the flood period.