Mob torches van after two elderly men die in mishap in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: Irate locals scuffled with police and torched a pickup van after two elderly men were killed in a mishap on Biju Expressway near Sarasmal chowk here on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Ajit Singh (60) of Dipupada and his relative Ashok Hinduja (68) of old bus stand area in Jharsuguda town. The mishap took place at around 11 am.

Sources said Ajit and Ashok were travelling from Sarbahal area on a scooter. Near Sarasmal chowk, a pickup van en route to Sambalpur from Jharsuguda rammed into their two-wheeler. The duo was thrown off the bike and killed instantly.

Following the incident, tension flared up as enraged locals set the pickup van on fire and blocked the Biju Expressway for nearly an hour. The van driver, Sushant Ghosh, was also reportedly assaulted by the mob before being rescued by the police.

On being informed, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jharsuguda Uma Shankar Singh, additional SP Madhusmita Mishra, Sadar IIC Swapna Rani Gochhayat and Badmal IIC Rajendra Sial rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A brief scuffle reportedly broke out between police and the agitators when the former tried to lift the blockade.

The situation was eventually brought under control after police held discussion with the irate locals. Fire services personnel arrived on the spot and doused the flames engulfing the van. Bodies of the deceased were also sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Police seized the charred pickup van and arrested Sushant. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment. SDPO Singh said a case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.