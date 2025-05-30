TPSODL goes green with solar energy

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push toward renewable energy adoption, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has successfully installed solar power systems with a cumulative capacity of 396.4 kilowatt across 16 strategic locations in southern Odisha.

The solar installations span a diverse set of facilities including the corporate, Circle, division and section offices and several primary sub-stations.

The distribution company now harnesses solar energy not only to meet a portion of their power requirements but also to set an example for sustainable utility practices in the region.

The corporate office in Berhampur leads the way with a 100-kW installation, followed by major installations at Chatrapur division office (34.1 kW), MRT Ambagada (27.5 kW), Sasan Ambagaon PSS (28.6 kW) and the combined Hinjili CRC division office and PSS (28.05 kW).

“The transition to solar energy has already started showing tangible results through reduced electricity expenses at these sites. All these installations adhere to the highest safety and engineering standards with rooftop designs optimised for maximum solar efficiency and seamless integration with existing structures,” said TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg.