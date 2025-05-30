Two home guard aspirants die during physical test in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Two youths died and five others fell sick during a physical fitness test for recruitment of home guards in Gajapati district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sulanta Misal (27) of Parisal village and Dipak Padal (29) of Narayanpur in Gajapati.

Sources said the physical fitness test was conducted at Betaguda in Ranipentha on the outskirts of Paralakhemundi town at 6 am. Around 1,200 candidates including women had applied for 144 home guard posts in Gajapati district. Candidates were required to participate in a 2-km run from Ranipentha to Padmapur.

In the first phase, the female aspirants completed their test. Subsequently, the male candidates participated in the running. Just before 30 metre from the finish line, Misal suddenly collapsed on the ground. Later, six other aspirants including Padal also became unconscious reportedly due to exhaustion.

They were rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi where Misal was declared dead by doctors. Of the remaining six, four were discharged after treatment and two including Padal were kept under observation.