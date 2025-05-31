ED deputy director, associate arrested for accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe from businessman in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested deputy director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bhubaneswar zonal office, Chintan Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, and his associate Bhaghti for allegedly accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe from a quarry owner and businessman Ratikanta Rout.

Bhaghti, a private individual, was reportedly caught red-handed by CBI sleuths on Thursday evening while accepting the bribe amount from Rout on behalf of the senior ED official. Both Raghuvanshi and Bhaghti were then interrogated at CBI office here, and arrested on Friday.

As per the CBI FIR, Rout, who belongs to Kalarahanga in Bhubaneswar, has stone quarry and crusher business in Dhenkanal. He had lodged a complaint alleging Raghuvanshi had first demanded a bribe of `5 crore for not arresting him in connection with a case related to financial irregularities.

He had, however, reportedly reduced the amount to Rs 2 crore later while assuring Rout to settle the case. He had asked Rout to pay Rs 50 lakh as the first installment through Bhaghti on Thursday, the FIR stated.

Rout had last year received summons from the ED after a case was registered against him. On January 8, 2025, the central agency had conducted simultaneous searches at his office, residence and properties of a few acquaintances.