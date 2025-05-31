LF.7.9, XFG sub-variants of SARS-CoV2 detected in Odisha as cases surge

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concern over a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country, Odisha has detected two of the latest SARS-CoV2 sub-variants raising fresh public health alerts, especially during the monsoon that sees spurt in flu cases.
Of the five samples sequenced so far in May, sources at the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said, the state has recorded two cases of LF.7.9 cases and three cases of XFG, both descendants of Omicron, which had led to long Covid waves in 2020-22 killing millions of people. The two sub-lineages, now fuelling cases in the country, are specifically traced back to JN.1, the variant behind global waves in late 2023 and early 2024.
Odisha is among the first few states which have detected the new strain XFG. While the LF.7 is now under observation along with two others - NB.1.9.1 and PL.8.1 by the WHO as variants-under-monitoring, the studies are underway to determine the transmissibility and potential impact of XFG.
“Though these variants do not appear to be causing severe disease so far, they are marked by higher transmissibility and immune evasion capabilities. Their spike protein mutations may enhance their ability to bind to human lung cells. But vaccine-induced protection against symptomatic and severe disease will remain effective,” a scientist associated with the genome sequencing told TNIE.
Health experts have warned people to remain alert as lab analysis has indicated that the new sub-variants have lower pseudovirus infectivity compared to earlier strains and they could spread more easily, especially among vulnerable populations, including the elderly persons and people with comorbidities.
Meanwhile, Cuttack has reported two new Covid-19 cases pushing the total cases in the state to seven. Both the patients had no travel history. While a 44-year-old is in home isolation, another 71-year-old is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. He was suffering from cold and fever.
“Covid-19 is endemic now and not causing severe disease. But the virus continues to evolve. With the early onset of monsoon that witnesses a spike in flu and influenza-like illnesses, people need to remain prepared and consult doctors once they develop Covid-like symptoms,” said public health expert Dr Niroj Mishra.
Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said the state government is closely monitoring the situation. There is no reason to panic as the sub-variants are already in the circulation and not known for severity, he said.