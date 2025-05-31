LF.7.9, XFG sub-variants of SARS-CoV2 detected in Odisha as cases surge

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concern over a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country, Odisha has detected two of the latest SARS-CoV2 sub-variants raising fresh public health alerts, especially during the monsoon that sees spurt in flu cases.

Of the five samples sequenced so far in May, sources at the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said, the state has recorded two cases of LF.7.9 cases and three cases of XFG, both descendants of Omicron, which had led to long Covid waves in 2020-22 killing millions of people. The two sub-lineages, now fuelling cases in the country, are specifically traced back to JN.1, the variant behind global waves in late 2023 and early 2024.

Odisha is among the first few states which have detected the new strain XFG. While the LF.7 is now under observation along with two others - NB.1.9.1 and PL.8.1 by the WHO as variants-under-monitoring, the studies are underway to determine the transmissibility and potential impact of XFG.

“Though these variants do not appear to be causing severe disease so far, they are marked by higher transmissibility and immune evasion capabilities. Their spike protein mutations may enhance their ability to bind to human lung cells. But vaccine-induced protection against symptomatic and severe disease will remain effective,” a scientist associated with the genome sequencing told TNIE.