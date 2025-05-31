SEBC quota in engineering, tech courses soon: Odisha Minister

BHUBANESWAR: In the face of widespread demands, the state government is planning to announce reservation for students belonging to the socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) in engineering and technical courses, on June 12.

Minister of state for Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain told mediapersons on Friday that the government is examining all aspects of the issue and a formal decision will be taken soon. The announcement in this regard is likely to be made on completion of one year of the BJP government in the state on June 12, he said.

The state cabinet had recently approved 11.25 per cent reservation for SEBC students in higher educational institutions from the 2025-26 academic session. Besides 11.25 per cent reservation for SEBCs, the state government now provides 22.5 per cent reservation to STs, 16.25 per cent to SCs, five per cent to persons with disabilities and one per cent to ex-servicemen.

The announcement had led to protests from Opposition BJD, Congress and other organisations who demanded implementation of 27 per cent reservation for SEBCs in engineering, medical and technical courses also.