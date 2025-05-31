Tidal waves flood seaside villages, submerge crops in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Tidal surges due to the depression over the Bay of Bengal coupled with incessant rains and gusty wind for the last four days have caused seawater to enter many villages and inundate vast swathes of farmland in the coastal pockets of Kendrapara district.

The gushing seawater has swept standing summer paddy crops at Lanchuda, Akhadasala, Tantiapala, Batighar, Badatubi, Sanatubi, Kajalapatia, Kandarapatia, Suniti, Babar, Talachua, Rangani and other villages.

Bichitrananda Behera (55) of Langudi said tidal waves entered the village on Thursday after breaching the weak saline embankment at four places. As a result, many farmers lost their crops to the rolling water.

Similarly, Sahadev Mandal of Batighar said due to the tidal ingress, around 3,000 acre of agricultural land have been submerged in seawater. “Many farmers had raised paddy crops. Their hopes have been dashed after saline water entered their fields due to the weak embankment,” he alleged.