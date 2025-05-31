Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveils VIMSAR’s new super-specialty block in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The much-awaited super-specialty building of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla was inaugurated by Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday evening.

Developed at a cost of approximately Rs 125 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the super-specialty block is equipped with 272 beds including 58 ICU ones. It features nine super-speciality departments of urology, nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery, paediatric surgery, plastic surgery, gastroenterology, endocrinology, and clinical haematology.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan emphasised the need for doctors trained in Odisha to serve within the state. “If our medical students choose to stay and work in Odisha, only then can the state become a leader in healthcare.”

He announced addition of 50 more seats to VIMSAR’s current intake and said the state is mulling to redevelop the medical institute through a comprehensive master plan. The government has already announced the establishment of a unified dental college on VIMSAR campus in the current budget.