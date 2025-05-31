Youths pose for pics with pet dogs in Odisha's Gupteswar

JEYPORE: Two youths who entered the famous Gupteswar shrine with their dogs and posed for picture near the lingam have triggered a huge controversy, drawing ire of people and raising a poser on the temple management’s efficiency.

Sources said, the two unidentified youths enter into the caved temple with the pets on Thursday in the full view of devotees and temple management. The two went through the main gate by paying temple entry fee and took the stairs before entering the shrine. After that, they are believed to have clicked pictures near the deity with their pet dogs.

Some devotees raised the issue but the two allegedly got onto a verbal duel with them. The devotees kept mum to maintain peace at the shrine.

However, the sensitive issue came to fore on Friday as the video and picture of the incident went viral across Koraput. Angry devotees questioned the negligence of the temple management committee and endowment wing.