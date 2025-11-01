17 officers, personnel from Odisha Police get medals for conducting special operations

BHUBANESWAR: At least 14 officers and personnel of Odisha Police were awarded the prestigious Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak on Friday for conducting special operations.

Among the awardees is Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, who was the Nuapada SP when Odisha Police and Chhattisgarh Police launched a massive joint anti-Naxal operation in January this year in which at least 16 red ultras were killed. Raghavendra is currently posted as the SP of Jharsuguda.

Similarly, three officers including Commissionerate Police’s Himansu Bhushan Swain were conferred the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak in the field of investigation.

Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak recognises excellent work, promotes high professional standards and boosts the morale of the concerned officers in the fields of special operation, investigation, intelligence and forensic science.