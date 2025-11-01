52-year-old home guard dies in Odisha after being hit by speeding container truck

BALASORE: A 52-year-old man died after a speeding container truck hit his motorcycle on National Highway-16 in Soro area here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sushanta Sethi of Rupakhanda village. Sethi was posted as a home guard in Soro police station.

Sources said Sethi had gone to College chowk to have tea in the morning. Just a few metres away from the tea stall along NH-16, the speeding container truck hit his two-wheeler. The home guard suffered grievous head injuries and was killed instantly.

Following the mishap, locals detained the truck and tried to assault its driver and helper. However, Soro police reached the spot and rescued the duo from the clutches of the irate public. The body was sent to Soro community health centre for autopsy. Police seized the container truck.

Police said the truck driver and helper were detained for questioning. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.