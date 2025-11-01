Class IV girl in Odisha dies of malaria, locals cry neglect by residential school

BERHAMPUR: A Class IV student of a government-run residential school in Rayagada district died of malaria on Thursday night reportedly due to negligence of the hostel authorities.
The deceased was identified as nine-year-old Nandini Tadingi, a student of the government primary school at Baisingi in Rayagada block. She was a resident of Dangyodi village.
Sources said after Nandini complained of fever on Wednesday, she was taken to the local urban primary health centre for treatment. The blood test report confirmed that the girl was malaria positive. Instead of continuing her treatment, the school authorities reportedly gave her the necessary medicines and brought her back to the hostel.
On being informed about Nandini’s fever, her father Rajarao Himirika reached the school and sought permission to take her home. After submitting a written application to the hostel authorities, he took his daughter to Dangyodi. However on Friday, the student’s family informed the school authorities that she died the previous night.
Villagers blamed the school for Nandini’s death and said the girl should have been admitted to the hospital for treatment of malaria. However, she was handed over to her family in violation of government guidelines, they alleged.
School headmaster Mahendra Pal said the student’s family members informed him on Thursday night that her condition was serious “I told them to bring her to the hospital immediately. However, they did not heed my advice,” he claimed.
On the day, Rayagada block extension officer Prakash Kumar Nayak launched a probe into the incident and reportedly found that after taking Nandini home, her family members took her to a quack for treatment instead of a hospital.
District welfare officer Asima Rao said the Rayagada collector has been informed about the incident. “Investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the student’s death,” Rao added.