Class IV girl in Odisha dies of malaria, locals cry neglect by residential school

BERHAMPUR: A Class IV student of a government-run residential school in Rayagada district died of malaria on Thursday night reportedly due to negligence of the hostel authorities.

The deceased was identified as nine-year-old Nandini Tadingi, a student of the government primary school at Baisingi in Rayagada block. She was a resident of Dangyodi village.

Sources said after Nandini complained of fever on Wednesday, she was taken to the local urban primary health centre for treatment. The blood test report confirmed that the girl was malaria positive. Instead of continuing her treatment, the school authorities reportedly gave her the necessary medicines and brought her back to the hostel.

On being informed about Nandini’s fever, her father Rajarao Himirika reached the school and sought permission to take her home. After submitting a written application to the hostel authorities, he took his daughter to Dangyodi. However on Friday, the student’s family informed the school authorities that she died the previous night.