Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s council meeting halted midway amidst ruckus

CUTTACK: The 37th council meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) was adjourned midway on Friday following ruckus created by the corporators.

As per reports, BJP corporator of ward no 51 Rakesh Swain, who is also the chairman of establishment standing committee, complained that he was being ignored in the purchase and installation of gym equipment in his ward and sought a clarification from officials. BJD corporator Rabi Narayan Sahoo of ward no 30 opposed Sahoo, which resulted in a heated exchange of words.

Similarly, tension prevailed when Congress corporator Subhashis Kumar Patnaik raised the cancellation of the Urban Haat’s tender. But the CMC authorities could not give clear information about the cancellation of the tender.

The argument among BJD, Congress and BJP corporators escalated into chaos. In the ensuing commotion, glasses were shattered, a microphone and decorative items such as a ceramic flower vase were damaged, and chairs were hurled by some corporators. A fragment from the broken vase reportedly struck a female corporator on the leg.

The situation turned so ugly that CMC Mayor Subhash Singh and commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota walked out of the hall and the council meeting had to be abruptly suspended at around 1.30 pm. The mayor said he had convened meeting of all political parties corporators at 3 pm and urged them to maintain decorum during the council meeting.