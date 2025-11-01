‘Kalinga Tarangini’ launched at Odisha's Gadagadia Ghat in Mahanadi ahead of Balijatra fair

CUTTACK: With only four days left for the historic Balijatra festival, the Kalinga Tarangini commemoration boat was set sail at Gadagadia Ghat of Mahanadi on Friday.

After performing traditional rituals, development commissioner and additional chief secretary Anu Garg launched the new boat built by the Cuttack district administration.

“Constructed in the ancient Kalinga style of boat making, Kalinga Tarangini aims to revive the glorious maritime tradition and maritime heritage of Utkal in our memories. It will remind us that Balijatra is not just a fair but a bridge of connection between the past and the present. A fusion of culture and modernity. A symbol of the spiritual connection between Odisha and the world,” said an officer of the district administration.

Collector Dattatray Bhausaheb Shinde, Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota, ADM Shibo Topo, ADM Ipsita Priyadarshini Mishra, Athagarh sub-collector Pahallad Narayan Sharma, Cuttack sub-collector Dibyajyoti Smritiranjan Deo and Banki sub-collector Pranab Kumar Behera were present on the occasion.