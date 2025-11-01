National Medical Commission approves 62 more PG seats for medical colleges in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 62 postgraduate (PG) seats in six government medical colleges and hospitals in the state for the ensuing academic year 2025-26.

The approved seats included 15 in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla, three in SCB Medical College at Cuttack, six in PGIMER and Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar, 20 in PRM Medical College at Baripada, eight in FM Medical College at Balasore and 10 seats in Bhima Bhoi Medical College at Balangir.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended gratitude to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda for the approval of 62 PG seats in six government medical colleges. In a letter to the minister, Majhi said this approval marks a significant milestone in strengthening the medical education and healthcare infrastructure in western Odisha. The addition of PG courses will not only enhance the quality of medical teaching and learning but also improve specialised healthcare delivery for the people of the region, he said.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to ensure full compliance with the norms and standards prescribed by the NMC and extend all necessary support to develop these institutes into premier centres of medical excellence.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleague Nadda along with the chief minister and state’s Health minister for approval of the PG medical seats.

“Through this visionary step, Odisha’s education and health infrastructure will be further strengthened,” he said.