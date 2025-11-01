Odisha Chief Secretary Ahuja stresses focus on traditional craft sectors

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday called for sustained efforts to foster innovation, inclusivity and sustainable growth among artisan communities.

Inaugurating the two-day national conference on handlooms and handicrafts organised by the Ministry of Textiles here, he reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to empowering weavers and artisans through initiatives that blend tradition with technology.

Speaking at the inaugural session, DC (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles Veena Kumari Meena and Amrit Raj, DC (Handicrafts) emphasised on India’s vision to strengthen its traditional craft sectors, enhance artisan livelihoods, and position Indian handlooms and handicrafts as global symbols of sustainability and inclusive development.

Following the inauguration, a series of thematic sessions showcased best practices from various states, focusing on key areas such as market linkages, cluster development, infrastructure, welfare, skill enhancement, and raw material supply.

The first session, ‘Market Connect: Expanding Reach, Building Brands,’ featured presentations from Assam, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, highlighting state-led initiatives that enhance market access and global visibility for local artisans.

Commissioner-cum-secretary, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts department Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar also spoke.