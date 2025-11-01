Odisha CM to perform groundbreaking of SiCSem’s compound semiconductor fabrication, ATMP facility

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to perform the ground-breaking of SiCSem Pvt Ltd’s compound semiconductor fabrication and ATMP facility at Info Valley-II on Saturday.

SiCSem, a subsidiary of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, will set up the compound semiconductor manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 2,067 crore. The facility will process 60,000 SIC wafers annually and package around 96 million MOSFETs and diodes, catering to critical sectors such as EV, renewable energy and smart grid systems.

Minister of Railways, I&B and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the ceremony as well as the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Railways and the Odisha government at Lok Seva Bhawan here. The MoU aims to further enhance railway infrastructure and improve connectivity across the state.

Meanwhile, with three semiconductor units taking shape on the outskirts of the city, the government has begun preparing nearby healthcare facilities to respond to potential industrial emergencies involving hazardous chemicals and gases used in chip manufacturing.

The move came amid heightened national emphasis on industrial safety in semiconductor ecosystems, following directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and advisories from the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asking states to establish robust emergency-handling protocols.