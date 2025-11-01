Odisha Forest Dept finds human skeletal remains in Chandaka

BHUBANESWAR: Officials from the forest department recovered skeletal remains of a person from Chandaka forest here on Friday.

The alerted the local police about the matter, following which a team from Chandaka police station rushed to the spot and sent the remains to the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for examination. During the investigation, police learned that a man from the area had been missing for over a month.

“The recovery of the human remains and the missing person’s case appear suspicious. Further investigation is underway,” said IIC of Chandaka police station Samita Mishra. Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the recovery and are questioning a few suspects linked to the man’s mysterious disappearance, sources said.