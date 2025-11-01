Odisha gang involved in series of burglaries busted, seven held

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang involved in a series of burglaries with the arrest of seven persons.

Additional SP RK Mishra said of the seven arrested, four are burglars while three are recipient of the stolen articles. Police seized stolen items worth over Rs 10 lakh from the accused.

Mishra said during investigation into a house burglary case under Brahmani Tarang (BT) police limits on October 7, the forensic team gathered fingerprints which led to habitual offender Suresh Luhura alias Suriya (34) of Lahunipada block and detection of 12 burglary cases.

Subsequently, another offender Ramesh Oram alias Birsa (60) of BT police limits and his accomplices Sunil Ba alias Anil (28) and Rohit Induwar (20), both of Bondamunda in Rourkela, were arrested. Between April and October this year, the gang was involved in at least 10 burglary cases, said the ASP.

The stolen items seized from the accused involved around 70 gram gold and 1.3 kg silver ornaments, two motorcycles and six LED televisions.

One Adhir Ranjan Barik (49) of Rourkela, Ajay Sahu (50) of Kalunga and Anand Saha (40) of Rajgangpur were arrested for receiving the stolen ornaments. All the arrested persons were produced in court, Mishra added.