Odisha government school headmaster caught taking Rs 4,000 bribe

BERHAMPUR: Vigilance officials on Friday caught the headmaster of a government school in Kandhamal district when he was allegedly accepting Rs 4,000 bribe from an employee to regularise his attendance and help him get his pending salary for the last 2 months.

The accused is Kumarmani Mallick, the headmaster of Budaguda government girls’ high school in Kandhamal. Kumarmani had reportedly demanded Rs 4,000 from an employee of his school. He had also allegedly threatened the victim of withholding his pending salary if he failed to meet his demand.

Subsequently, the school employee lodged a complaint with the Vigilance. As advised by the officials of the anti-graft agency, he sent Rs 4,000 to the headmaster through a UPI app. Subsequently, the Vigilance caught Kumarmani and seized his mobile phone.

A case has been registered in Berhampur Vigilance police station in this connection. Following the trap, Vigilance officials carried out searches at three locations linked to the headmaster from disproportionate assets angle.