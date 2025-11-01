Odisha senior BJD leader Gharai’s place searched by magistrate, party cries foul

NUAPADA: Political temperature soared in Nuapada Assembly constituency after former minister and senior BJD leader Pritiranjan Gharai’s rented premises at Khariar Road was searched by a magistrate on Friday.
Gharai, currently supervising the party’s campaign, was not present at the time of the search.
According to reports, a team led by a magistrate arrived at Gharai’s rented house around 1 pm and conducted a search following allegations of illegal cash being stashed on the premises.
Though no incriminating material or cash was seized, the action sparked a strong protest from BJD workers who questioned the timing of the raid.
Later, addressing the mediapersons, Gharai said the manner in which police barged in and tried to threaten and insult the people present in the house was really unfortunate. “The BJP has turned law enforcement machinery into a political weapon and police administration has lost its credibility,” he said and asserted that the victory of BJD is certain and such cheap tactics will not deter the party’s spirit.
The regional party strongly condemned the operation and alleged that the ruling BJP, sensing its imminent defeat in Nuapada bypoll, was resorting to vindictive tactics and misusing government machinery.
Accusing the BJP of violating the model code of conduct, the BJD urged the chief electoral officer of Odisha to take cognisance. The party said it has already submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking a probe into the incident.
“The raid was carried out without a warrant or valid reason. Officials claimed they were acting on the Election Commission’s directions but failed to produce any written order,” said a BJD worker who was present during the incident.
BJD spokesperson, Lenin Mohanty said a large number of people in police uniform were present during the raid. There is a need to investigate whether they were genuine police personnel or BJP workers disguised in uniform, he said. BJD district president Abani Ranjan Joshi also accused the government of misusing its machinery.
Earlier, a similar search was conducted at the Congress office in Nuapada during a press meet on October 28, drawing criticism from opposition parties over alleged misuse of power and selective enforcement ahead of the polls.