Odisha Water Resources Dept to be made smarter to achieve irrigation coverage goal: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the Water Resources department will be made more efficient and smart to achieve the target of ensuring irrigation coverage of over 15 lakh hectare of crop land by 2029-30.

The chief minister visited the department at Rajiv Bhavan and enquired about its activities by interacting with the officials. He went to the state hydrological data centre, where he studied the water situation in various reservoirs and rivers, and understood its functioning. Water management is carried out on realtime basis at the centre.

Majhi then visited various sections and interacted with the officers, engineers and other staff. He expressed satisfaction over their work and asked them to work with more commitment to fulfil the goals of the state government.

The CM told mediapersons that a target has been set to irrigate 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state by 2029-30. “At the same time, we are ensuring that water reaches the tail-end of the canal systems,” he said.

Development commissioner and additional chief secretary of the department Anu Garg, chief engineer Chandrashekhar Padhi and other senior officers were present during the visit.