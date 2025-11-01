Odisha's UGMIT campus tense after girl student accuses lecturer of misconduct

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed on the campus of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Institute of Technology (UGMIT) in Rayagada town on Friday after a first-year girl student accused a lecturer of misbehaving with her.

A group of students staged protest in front of the government-run polytechnic seeking action again the accused who is reportedly a lecturer in the Mathematics department.

The victim student said she had lodged a written complaint with the UGMIT principal after the teacher allegedly misbehaved with her on October 25. The institute carried out an inquiry by its internal committee, but no action was taken against the accused teacher, she claimed.

“Similar allegations were levelled against the lecturer in the past, but the college authorities did not take any action against him. So, we were forced to resort to protest,” said the agitating students, who also locked the main gate of the institute, preventing faculty members and other staff from entering the campus.