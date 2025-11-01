Odisha's UGMIT campus tense after girl student accuses lecturer of misconduct

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed on the campus of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Institute of Technology (UGMIT) in Rayagada town on Friday after a first-year girl student accused a lecturer of misbehaving with her.
A group of students staged protest in front of the government-run polytechnic seeking action again the accused who is reportedly a lecturer in the Mathematics department.
The victim student said she had lodged a written complaint with the UGMIT principal after the teacher allegedly misbehaved with her on October 25. The institute carried out an inquiry by its internal committee, but no action was taken against the accused teacher, she claimed.
“Similar allegations were levelled against the lecturer in the past, but the college authorities did not take any action against him. So, we were forced to resort to protest,” said the agitating students, who also locked the main gate of the institute, preventing faculty members and other staff from entering the campus.
Later in the day, BJD leaders and some locals joined the protesting students, leading to a law and order situation. On being informed, a police team led by Rayagada SDPO Gourahari Sahoo and IIC Prasanna Kumar Behera reached the spot. They held discussion with the irate students and tried to pacify them. The protest was called off after police detained the accused lecturer for interrogation and took the victim student to record her statements.
Police said so far, no case has been registered in this connection. The accused teacher is being questioned and further investigation is underway. As palpable tension continues to prevail on UGMIT premises, police have been deployed on the campus to prevent any untoward incident.