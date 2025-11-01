Police on high alert to tackle Naxal challenge during Nuapada bypoll

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police is on high alert to tackle any Naxal challenge ahead of Nuapada bypoll, scheduled on November 11.

Police sources on Friday said, that there are intelligence inputs on Naxal attempts to disrupt the polls by resorting to violence. “Mass surrender of Naxals is continuing in Chhattisgarh. However, members of the banned CPI (Maoist) operating in Odisha have so far not laid down their arms. There is information that around the Maoists may attempt to cross over to Odisha from the neighbouring state through Sunabeda forest and create violence in the poll-bound district,” said a senior police officer.

He said, of the total 358 polling booths, around 47 are critical as they are located in Naxal-affected areas. While nine companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were already stationed in Nuapada, 14 more companies of CAPF have been deployed in the district to thwart any attempt of Naxal violence, sources said.