Police on high alert to tackle Naxal challenge during Nuapada bypoll

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police is on high alert to tackle any Naxal challenge ahead of Nuapada bypoll, scheduled on November 11.
Police sources on Friday said, that there are intelligence inputs on Naxal attempts to disrupt the polls by resorting to violence. “Mass surrender of Naxals is continuing in Chhattisgarh. However, members of the banned CPI (Maoist) operating in Odisha have so far not laid down their arms. There is information that around the Maoists may attempt to cross over to Odisha from the neighbouring state through Sunabeda forest and create violence in the poll-bound district,” said a senior police officer.
He said, of the total 358 polling booths, around 47 are critical as they are located in Naxal-affected areas. While nine companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were already stationed in Nuapada, 14 more companies of CAPF have been deployed in the district to thwart any attempt of Naxal violence, sources said.
Further, at least five platoons of police force have been deployed in Nuapada to maintain law and order. Over 500 constables and home guards have also been mobilised to perform various duties. About 14 check posts have been set up in and around Nuapada constituency and one each in neighbouring districts of Kalahandi, Balangir and Bargarh.
Chhattisgarh Police have also set up one check post under their jurisdiction to keep a close eye on the vehicles coming from Nuapada and those heading towards the district, he added.
Nuapada SP Amritpal Singh told TNIE that checking has been intensified to ensure no illegal activity takes place ahead of the bypoll. “A total of 18 flying squads have been formed to conduct surprise checks related to illegal transport of cash, liquor and other incriminating articles,” he said.