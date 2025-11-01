Puri's Gundicha temple to be revamped, open year-round

BHUBANESWAR: A comprehensive development plan, including an encroachment-free space in the periphery, is in the offing for Shree Gundicha temple in Puri.

The temple, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Jagannath, will also be reopened for devotees to visit round-the-year, soon. Ahead of this year’s Rath Yatra, the western (front) side of the Gundicha Temple was redeveloped with new facilities, including an information and reception centre, an LED display board, landscaping, and other peripheral improvements.

Now, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to develop the remaining three sides of the temple precincts, including the Saradha Bali area. A comprehensive master plan is also being prepared for restoration and holistic development inside the temple.

One of the key priorities is to clear encroachments from all directions around the temple. Currently, all the three sides of the temple are heavily encroached by roadside kiosks, leaving little space for its development work.