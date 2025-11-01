Puri's Gundicha temple to be revamped, open year-round

BHUBANESWAR: A comprehensive development plan, including an encroachment-free space in the periphery, is in the offing for Shree Gundicha temple in Puri.
The temple, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Jagannath, will also be reopened for devotees to visit round-the-year, soon. Ahead of this year’s Rath Yatra, the western (front) side of the Gundicha Temple was redeveloped with new facilities, including an information and reception centre, an LED display board, landscaping, and other peripheral improvements.
Now, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to develop the remaining three sides of the temple precincts, including the Saradha Bali area. A comprehensive master plan is also being prepared for restoration and holistic development inside the temple.
One of the key priorities is to clear encroachments from all directions around the temple. Currently, all the three sides of the temple are heavily encroached by roadside kiosks, leaving little space for its development work.
SJTA administrator Arabinda Padhee said, “We have requested the executive officer of Puri municipality to initiate removal of encroachments around the temple. We also plan to redesign and create a new northern entrance gate near the Nrusingha temple to further improve access and aesthetics.”
He added that the aim is to preserve the sanctity of the Gundicha temple, while enhancing the pilgrim experience during Ratha Yatra and beyond. Padhee, along with the collector and new members of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, inspected the ongoing renovation work of the temple on Thursday. “After renovation works are completed, devotees will be allowed to enter the temple not just during the Rath Yatra but throughout the year, and do parikrama of the temple,” said committee member Madhusudan Singhari.
Restrictions were imposed on entry of devotees to Gundicha temple during the pandemic. This restriction continued as the Archaeological Survey of India initiated structural repair and renovation works of the temple. In 2023, the temple’s capital columns and beams were renovated and the floor of the Nakachana Gate was replaced with polished khondalite stones for servitors’ convenience during Pahandi of the deities.