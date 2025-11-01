Unity in diversity is the strength of India: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said unity in diversity is the strength of the country, and irrespective of caste, religion and language, all Indians are one.

Majhi flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’, organised by the department of Sports and Youth Affairs, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Kalinga Stadium here.

Recalling the contribution of Sardar Patel in the unification of India, he said, now the country is one because of his strong resolve and vision.

Majhi said the ‘Run for Unity’, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, symbolises unity, harmony and patriotism. The 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity, unveiled in Kevadiya, Gujarat, in 2018, has become a global symbol of India’s pride.

Emphasising the message of togetherness, the chief minister said the run serves as a reminder that unity is the people’s greatest strength. He urged citizens to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, peace and prosperity to build a progressive Odisha and a developed India.

Sports and Youth Affairs minister Suryavanshi Suraj said it is everyone’s responsibility to uphold the spirit of unity, harmony and patriotism through such initiatives and continue working towards a stronger India.

The rally started from Kalinga Stadium and concluded at Power House Square, with participation from senior officials, students, sportspersons, among others.