Woman’s body refused by family over caste prejudice in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: The body of a woman, who had allegedly died by suicide, was refused by her family in Bargarh district due to her relationship with a man from another caste on Friday.

The incident was reported from Kumelsingha village under Godbhogha outpost limits of Attabira police station in the district.

The deceased, identified as Pinki Bagarti of Bagarti Tikira area, had married a few years back. However, her marriage did not work out and she returned to her maternal place earlier this year where she later developed a relationship with another man from the same village, identified as Himansu Bhue.

Around a week ago, Pinki reportedly eloped with Himansu. On Friday, both were found dead, hanging from a tree behind Himansu’s house. Villagers informed police who seized the bodies. A case of unnatural death was registered at Attabira police station and the bodies were sent to Bargarh district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

After the autopsy, Himansu’s family accepted his body for cremation. However, Pinki’s family refused to claim her remains, citing that she was in relationship with a man from another community.

Later, members of Sankalp Parivar, a local social organisation, stepped forward to perform her last rites. Led by president Bikash Agrawal and secretary G Ramesh, along with members Nilesh Padhan, Sheshadev Padhan and Ranjit Sahu, the organisation conducted Pinki’s funeral at Pipalmunda Swargadwar in presence of constable Anita Lakra of Godbhogha outpost. Pinki is survived by four children, while Himansu is survived by two sons.