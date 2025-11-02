17-year-old student found dead in private school hostel in Odisha

JAJPUR: Death of a 17-year-old student of a private higher secondary school sparked tensions in Chhotaraipur under Panikoili police limits on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Asish Kumar Pal (17) of Kendudipi village under Danagadi block. Pal was found hanging in the washroom of the school hostel late on Friday night.
“The school authorities informed us that our child was ill and was admitted to a hospital in Jajpur Road for treatment around 3 am. When we reached the hospital around 5 am, we found our child was no more,” said father of the deceased, Ajay Kumar Pal.
Dismissing the possibility of suicide, Ajay said his son was a brilliant student.
“He was mentally strong and stable. I am confident he would not commit suicide. He has been murdered,” he added.
As news of the death spread, family members, students, guardians and locals gathered outside the hospital accusing the school authorities of concealing the information. They also staged a demonstration.
Police reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters, leading to a scuffle between the agitators and the police personnel. The guardians of the students also staged demonstration in front of the hostel of the private secondary school.
Later, father of the deceased filed a complaint with Panikoili police alleging his son was murdered at the private institution.
“We have registered a case in connection with the incident and sent the body to community health centre in Danagadi for postmortem. We are investigating the case from all angles and waiting for the autopsy report,” said a senior police official.
Authorities of the private secondary school were unavailable for comments.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)