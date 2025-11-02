17-year-old student found dead in private school hostel in Odisha

JAJPUR: Death of a 17-year-old student of a private higher secondary school sparked tensions in Chhotaraipur under Panikoili police limits on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Asish Kumar Pal (17) of Kendudipi village under Danagadi block. Pal was found hanging in the washroom of the school hostel late on Friday night.

“The school authorities informed us that our child was ill and was admitted to a hospital in Jajpur Road for treatment around 3 am. When we reached the hospital around 5 am, we found our child was no more,” said father of the deceased, Ajay Kumar Pal.

Dismissing the possibility of suicide, Ajay said his son was a brilliant student.

“He was mentally strong and stable. I am confident he would not commit suicide. He has been murdered,” he added.

As news of the death spread, family members, students, guardians and locals gathered outside the hospital accusing the school authorities of concealing the information. They also staged a demonstration.