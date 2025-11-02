BJD’s Pranab Das, Khariar MLA booked for assaulting man in Odisha

NUAPADA: A criminal case has been registered against BJD heavyweight Pranab Prakash Das and party’s Khariar MLA Adhiraj Panigrahy on charges of assaulting a youth, ahead of the Nuapada bypoll.

The case against the two leaders was registered at Komna police station in the district on Friday, following allegations of assault and criminal intimidation.

According to complainant Jitu Adbong, a 32-year-old resident of Paikpada from Komna, he was allegedly abused, manhandled and threatened by Das and Panigrahy at the farmhouse of BJD district general secretary Manoj Mishra. Jitu alleged that the two leaders called him to the farmhouse where Das, a former minister and vice-president of the regional party, confronted him over his recent association with the BJP despite previously campaigning for the BJD.

In his complaint, he stated that Das hurled filthy abuses at him, grabbed him by the collar and assaulted him while threatening to kill him and his family. When he protested, both Das and Panigrahy allegedly pressed his neck and landed fist blows on his face. They threatened him and his family with dire consequences, Jitu mentioned in his complaint.

Based on his report, Komna Police registered a case under sections 126(2), 296, 115(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an investigation into the incident.