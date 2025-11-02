CM Majhi inaugurates new sub-registrar offices in 44 tehsils

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated new sub-registrar offices at 44 tehsils in 13 districts.

Opening of land registration offices at tehsils will benefit the common man by saving time and hassles of travel, ensuring timely registration, easy mutation, improved revenue collection and efficiency. All tehsils in the state will have the facilitiy in a phased manner, he said.

The chief minister said access to government services is a fundamental right of the people and it is the responsibility of the Revenue department officials to provide quality services with dignity and respect to the people.

“All new sub-registrar offices are being monitored through smart surveillance via CCTV cameras to ensure punctuality and efficiency of employees. This system will be instrumental in making the registration process corruption-free and free from middlemen,” he said.

The state government is currently providing 433 services of 32 departments online. Recently, the e-registration mobile app was launched for allowing users to book slots and access essential documents like encumbrance certificate (EC) and other necessary papers.

Of the total 317 tehsils in the state, sub-registrar offices have already been opened in 217. After the opening of 44 new sub-registrar offices, 261 tehsils are now fully equipped with land registration facility. These remaining 56 will be included by the end of this year, Majhi said.