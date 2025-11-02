Four land brokers arrested for kidnapping man in Odisha's Balasore

BARIPADA: Baisinga police on Saturday arrested four land brokers from the Rupsa area of Balasore on charges of abducting and threatening a rival over a previous land dispute.

The accused were identified as Zafar Ahmed Khan (34) of Gadpada village, Rajesh Barik (30) of Agarbera village, Bhabesh Chandra Behera (19) of Mirigimunid village, and Balaram Rout (20) of Hatiadiha village, all under Rupsa police limits. Addressing the media on Saturday, Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli said the accused had a long-standing dispute with the victim, Sunil Kumar Agarwal, over land transactions.

On October 23, while Sunil was travelling from Baripada to Balasore, the accused intercepted his car near Padmanavpur toll gate around 4.30 pm. They allegedly arrived in a car and two motorcycles, forcibly stopped the victim’s vehicle, dragged him out, and assaulted him with fist blows. The accused then allegedly abducted him at gunpoint and with a sharp weapon, demanding Rs 80 lakh as ransom and threatening to kill him if he failed to pay.

To save his life, the victim managed to contact his manager, who arranged Rs 40 lakh in cash. After receiving the money, the accused released the victim the same day, instructing him to pay the remaining amount soon.

During the probe, police found that the accused were well aware of the victim’s business dealings and financial capacity and had planned the abduction meticulously.

Following the victim’s complaint on Friday, police registered a case under multiple sections of the BNS, along with section 25 of the Arms Act. Betnoti SDPO Minati Biswal said the four accused were produced before the JMFC and remanded to judicial custody.