Govt committed to empower every woman of Odisha: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is committed to ensuring that every woman in the state - whether individually or in groups - attains economic independence and becomes a capable entrepreneur, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday.

Inaugurating the second edition of the ‘Subhadra Shakti Mela’, an exhibition showcasing the state’s women entrepreneurs and cultural heritage, the chief minister said the government’s aim is to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and make the state the growth engine of a developed India by 2047.

“This goal will be realised when the collective strength of our lakhs of Subhadra beneficiaries awakens. When they are empowered, their valuable contribution will be felt in every sphere of development. The Subhadra initiative is a unique model in achieving this vision,” Majhi added.

Close to 300 women self-help groups (SHGs) are participating in the Subhadra Shakti Mela, showcasing and selling various products. Stating that Maa Subhadra is the embodiment of affection, sacrifice, courage and determination, Majhi said the Subhadra beneficiaries are the reflection of Her divine power. Alongside nurturing their families, they are also playing a pivotal role in building the society and leading the creation of a developed Odisha.

“The Subhadra Shakti Mela is not just a mere exhibition but a celebration of the beneficiaries’ hard work, creativity and success,” he added.