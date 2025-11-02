Govt committed to empower every woman of Odisha: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is committed to ensuring that every woman in the state - whether individually or in groups - attains economic independence and becomes a capable entrepreneur, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday.
Inaugurating the second edition of the ‘Subhadra Shakti Mela’, an exhibition showcasing the state’s women entrepreneurs and cultural heritage, the chief minister said the government’s aim is to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and make the state the growth engine of a developed India by 2047.
“This goal will be realised when the collective strength of our lakhs of Subhadra beneficiaries awakens. When they are empowered, their valuable contribution will be felt in every sphere of development. The Subhadra initiative is a unique model in achieving this vision,” Majhi added.
Close to 300 women self-help groups (SHGs) are participating in the Subhadra Shakti Mela, showcasing and selling various products. Stating that Maa Subhadra is the embodiment of affection, sacrifice, courage and determination, Majhi said the Subhadra beneficiaries are the reflection of Her divine power. Alongside nurturing their families, they are also playing a pivotal role in building the society and leading the creation of a developed Odisha.
“The Subhadra Shakti Mela is not just a mere exhibition but a celebration of the beneficiaries’ hard work, creativity and success,” he added.
The chief minister informed that under the PM’s flagship Lakhpati Didi scheme, Odisha has achieved remarkable success by creating 17 lakh Lakhpati Didis in a short period. The state’s target is to create 25 lakh Lakhpati Didis by 2027.
“To achieve this, we have doubled the SHG revolving fund and increased the community investment fund for gram panchayat-level federations from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 60 lakh. In addition, interest subvention has been introduced on bank loans,” he said.
Majhi emphasised that Subhadra is not just a single scheme but one among many initiatives aimed at empowering women. “Our goal is to create a favourable ecosystem for women in every field. Our government will never deviate from the objective of women’s empowerment,” he reiterated.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said Subhadra beneficiaries are bringing glory to the state through their products. “Subhadra has now expanded its reach, and efforts are ongoing to enhance their skills and capabilities. Our aim is to create at least one Lakhpati Didi in every household. While the last edition of the fair recorded a business of Rs 8 crore, this year’s edition is expected to achieve around Rs 15 crore,” she added.
Development commissioner Anu Garg and Mission Shakti commissioner-cum-principal secretary Girish SN also spoke. The fair at the Exhibition Ground will continue till November 12.