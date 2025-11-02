Mastermind of Odisha SI recruitment scam arrested from Uttarakhand

BHUBANESWAR: A month after the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam rocked the state, Sankar Prusty, the mastermind of the fraud, was arrested by the Crime Branch of Odisha Police from Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Sources in the CB said Sankar was nabbed from the bordering areas of India and Nepal. He had apparently fled to Nepal after his involvement came to the fore. However, after a cooling period when he returned, a CB team caught hold of him in Uttarakhand.

Initially, his movement was tracked in New Delhi. He had fled the state in his SUV after the scam came to the fore and went into hiding in the national capital. However, as the CB team went hot on his trail, he escaped to Nepal. As Sankar reentered the country, the agency’s officers apprehended him from the northern state on Saturday morning. “Sankar will be flown back to Odisha on Sunday,” said sources in the agency.

Sankar headed Panchsoft Technologies, a firm which was contracted certain works of the SI recruitment examination.