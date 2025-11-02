Odisha's Rourkela police arrests two Jharkhand natives for serial house burglaries

ROURKELA: Two inter-state criminals from Jharkhand, involved in a series of house burglaries in Rourkela, were on Saturday brought to the Steel City and produced before a court by Sector 7 police after their arrest from East Singhbhum district.

Stolen gold ornaments worth about Rs 13.60 lakh, silver ornaments valued at about Rs 1.60 lakh, a four-wheeler with Jharkhand registration number used for the crimes and two fake number plates of Odisha were recovered from their possession.

DSP Jogeswar Panda said, police got vital clues about the accused from local people in course of investigation into a house burglary case at Sector 7 on August 8 and surveillance cameras. Local residents remembered seeing two persons loitering near the house and movement of a blue coloured car. Investigation revealed that the criminals used the fake number plates of Odisha while committing the burglaries.

Police identified the arrested as Shambhu Kumar Singh (45) and Ankit Rajkumar (21), both of East Singhbhum district. Panda said both the persons were involved in four burglary cases registered at Sector 7 and Sector 19 police limits during August and September and further verification of other cases in Rourkela, if any, was underway.

Investigation revealed that in addition to the four cases of Rourkela, Singh was further involved in multiple old cases of different police stations in Jharkhand and one case of Mayurbhanj in Odisha.