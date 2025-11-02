Orissa High Court calls for universal access for PwD students across state

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has asked the director of Higher Education to take necessary steps to ensure that issues faced by differently-abled students across the state are addressed in a uniform and inclusive manner, so that they are not deprived from pursuing their studies for lack of facilities to which they are constitutionally entitled to.
The direction came from the division bench comprising Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh during the hearing in connection with the welfare measures for differently-abled students of Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College, Cuttack. The bench noted that while commendable steps had been initiated in the Cuttack institution, the issue relating to differently-abled students of the entire state came up for deliberation.
The court urged the director of Higher Education to adopt a statewide approach in ensuring accessibility and inclusivity across all higher educational institutions.
Following an enquiry report by the additional district magistrate (ADM), Cuttack, a joint meeting chaired by the director Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, was held on October 25 to discuss issues faced by 77 students with disabilities of Shailabala College, most of them visually challenged. Authorities initially decided to shift 39 PwD students from general hostels to a dedicated facility with improved infrastructure. However, after students cited the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on inclusive education, they were permitted to continue staying in their hostels of choice.
The meeting resolved to construct tactile paths, ramps with railings and disabled-friendly toilets with all civil works targeted for completion by December 31. Procurement of Braille books, assistive technologies and audio-visual aids is underway through the SSEPD department. Additionally, the installation of a lift in the Arts block has been tendered and is expected to be completed by February 18.
The court scheduled the matter for further consideration on December 4 and directed that apart from the officials, the principal of Shailabala college shall remain present either virtually or in person.