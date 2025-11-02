Orissa High Court calls for universal access for PwD students across state

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has asked the director of Higher Education to take necessary steps to ensure that issues faced by differently-abled students across the state are addressed in a uniform and inclusive manner, so that they are not deprived from pursuing their studies for lack of facilities to which they are constitutionally entitled to.

The direction came from the division bench comprising Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh during the hearing in connection with the welfare measures for differently-abled students of Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College, Cuttack. The bench noted that while commendable steps had been initiated in the Cuttack institution, the issue relating to differently-abled students of the entire state came up for deliberation.

The court urged the director of Higher Education to adopt a statewide approach in ensuring accessibility and inclusivity across all higher educational institutions.