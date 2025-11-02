Portion of Odisha's Pentha seawall damaged by cyclone Montha, collector takes stock

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara collector Raghuram R Iyer on Saturday visited Pentha village under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara to chalk out plans for repair of the damaged geo-synthetic tube seawall, which was partially washed away under the impact of cyclone Montha.

After inspecting the site, Iyer said, “We have directed the saline embankment division to begin repair work of the sea wall immediately to protect the seaside villages.”

Assistant executive engineer (saline embankment division) Ashis Kumar Swain said, the company which constructed the seawall has been instructed to rebuild the damaged gabion boxes of the seawall. During cyclone Titli five years ago, a portion of the geo-tube was also washed away and later repaired by the company, he added.

The state government had constructed the 600-metre-long geo-synthetic tube wall in 2016 under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) programme at a cost of Rs 39 crore, with technical support from scientists at IIT Madras. It was constructed by Pune-based Garware Rope Limited, and aimed at protecting Pentha and adjoining villages from high waves, cyclones, and even tsunamis.

“The sea waves had eroded portions of the tubes and threatened to topple them. To protect the structure, we built an armoury stone barrier in 2019 at a cost of Rs 4.10 crore,” Swain said. He further said scientists from IIT Madras had earlier suggested planting casuarina trees in front of the geo-tubes to absorb tidal energy.

“However, due to lack of space on the beach, we dropped the plantation plan and opted for the armoury stone protection instead,” Swain added.