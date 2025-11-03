Apply Bhubaneswar Smart City lessons in other towns: PMO

BHUBANESWAR: As the state government intensifies its focus on urban development as part of its vision of a developed Odisha by 2036, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has advised that the successful lessons of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Mission be replicated across smaller towns for strengthening technology adoption, GIS-based town planning, integrated command-and-control systems and real-time monitoring.

Sources said the PMO has recommended that Odisha pursue a holistic urban development strategy with planning reforms, municipal financing mechanisms, capacity-building and environmental safeguards to ensure that cities remain sustainable, resilient and liveable.

The recommendations (accessed by The New Indian Express) were sent to chief secretary Manoj Ahuja for efficient service delivery and better governance after the prime minister’s advisor Tarun Kapoor visited Odisha in August last week.

Reliable digital infrastructure has been flagged as a key prerequisite for attracting IT, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing investments in and around Bhubaneswar and adjoining districts where the state is making rapid progress in terms of industrialisation.