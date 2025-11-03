Coastal Congress leaders sidelined in bypoll campaign in Odisha's Nuapada

BHUBANESWAR: Resentment is brewing among the Congress leaders of coastal districts as they have been sidelined from campaigning in the Nuapada bypolls scheduled on November 11.

Campaigning in the by-election has reached its last leg but none of the heavyweights from coastal regions like former presidents of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, Jaydev Jena and Prasad Harichandan have so far visited the constituency.

Interestingly, although two of the former OPCC presidents Jena and Harichandan are in the list of party’s star campaigners, they have not campaigned for party candidate Ghasiram Majhi.

Senior party leader Suresh Kumar Routray had reached the constituency and campaigned for a couple of days. But Routray had to return after he was made to understand that he is not needed in the constituency for campaigning. The party’s campaign is being carried on by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das along with some of his trusted associates.