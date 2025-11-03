E-KYC deadline for PDS in Odisha extended till end of December

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a U-turn from stopping distribution of free PDS rice from November 1 to ration cardholders who have not completed the mandatory e-KYC process, the state government has once again extended the Aadhaar-based authentication deadline till December-end.

The move comes in the wake of the alleged starvation death of a tribal man, Nisha Mankidia, of Sukinda area in Jajpur recently. Nisha’s death had triggered widespread outrage, with the Congress accusing the state government of denying him free ration as his card was not e-KYC compliant.

Issuing a statement in this connection on Sunday, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department said PDS rice was being supplied to all ration cardholders, including those who have not done their e-KYC verification by the end of October.

The department informed all PDS beneficiaries in the state covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) that the Aadhaar-based e-KYC process is ongoing and will continue till December 31.

“The process is ongoing at all 11,827 fair price shops, 314 block offices and 64 municipal offices where ration card management centres are operational. Beneficiaries who have not yet completed e-KYC are still receiving PDS commodities as usual every month. No eligible beneficiary is being deprived of food security due to lack of e-KYC,” the department clarified.