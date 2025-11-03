Former BJD MP Amar Patnaik joins BJP in the presence of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Welcoming Patnaik into the BJP, the chief minister said the day was significant since it was the last Monday of the holy month of Kartika, and Naveen Babu is in Nuapada for campaigning.

''Amar Babu's next move is to campaign for the party in Nuapada," he said.

Majhi further said that Amar Patnaik has “freed” himself from an atmosphere of “political suffocation” within the BJD.

Inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he joined the BJP. "I joined the BJP to serve the nation. I quit my government job in 2018 and became an MP in 2019. So long, I have worked for the development of the State, and now the time has come to dedicate myself to nation-building," Patnaik said.

During his stint in BJD, Patnaik also served as the IT cell chief of the regional party.