Mermaid, robotic animal shows to enthral visitors at Balijatra this year

CUTTACK: This Balijatra, a unique and exciting experience awaits the revellers in Cuttack as they will get to enjoy live mermaid shows and robotic animals movement at the fair.

A first-time experience in Cuttack, the two shows have been arranged by the Doli Meena Bazaar Mahasangha at the Balijatra fairground here.

Secretary of the Mahasangha, Abhishek Jena said three transparent glass-supported water channels measuring 20 ftX12 ft are being set up on over 60 ftX50 ft land at the fairground in front of DCP office, Kartikeswar Gada and Cuttack-in-Cuttack pavilion for the live mermaid shows.

“We have roped in 15 Indonesian girls for the underwater show and they will be reaching Cuttack by Tuesday. The girls will perform for half an hour without oxygen masks as they have all been trained in breath control, body flexibility and endurance. The mermaids will mesmerise and enthral visitors with their radiant smile and entertaining gestures while swimming under water,” he added.

This apart, the Sangha is also setting up a pavilion on an area of 70 ftX50 ft at the lower Balijatra ground in front of the DCP office for the robotic animals movement show. “Robotic installations of 30 different animals including tiger, bear, lion, gorilla, elephant and zebra etc besides the primitive man have been brought from Ludhiana in Punjab to give visitors the feel of a jungle,” said Jena. While ticket price for live mermaid show is Rs 100, that of robotic animals’ movement show will be in the range of Rs 60 to Rs 70 per ticket, he informed.