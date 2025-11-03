Odisha govt to review RTO procedures over irregularities

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move to tighten regulatory oversight, the state government has decided to review the procedures followed across regional transport offices (RTOs) for handling statutory services under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The decision was taken after detection of wide inconsistencies in practices adopted by RTOs, leading to violations of statutory norms and instances of motor vehicle tax evasion.

Sources said the government observed that different districts had evolved their own procedures in the absence of a uniform and standardised system while processing key transactions, including transfer of vehicle ownership, issue of fresh registration certificate (RC), NOCs from other states, change of address in vehicle documents, reassignment of registration numbers and inspection of vehicles for fitness and renewal of RC. This fragmented approach not only compromised legal compliance but also enabled unauthorised or illegal transactions, causing revenue losses to the state exchequer.

Taking serious note of the irregularities, the Commerce and Transport department on Saturday constituted a high-level committee to review all the existing processes and recommend a transparent, uniform and legally compliant mechanism to be followed by all RTOs across the state.