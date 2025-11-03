Odisha govt to supply 3.26 lakh quintal potato seeds to farmers for rabi crop season

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has planned to increase the area under potato cultivation to 21,750 hectare during the 2025 rabi crop season, up from 12,374 hectare cultivated in 2024.

The Agriculture department has placed an order of 3.26 lakh quintal of certified potato seeds from the Odisha State Seeds Corporation for supply to farmers. At least 15 quintal of potato seeds will be required per hectare of land. The corporation has started dispatching potato seeds to all the districts from October 30.

Deputy chief minister-cum-Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo said the plan to scale up the area under cultivation was taken in view of the positive response from farmers. The government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 163.85 crore to achieve self-sufficiency in potato cultivation.