Odisha records second highest GST growth rate in October

BHUBANESWAR: The impact of recent GST reforms appears to have begun on a positive note, with Odisha recording its second-highest-ever net GST collections in October. This comes despite reductions in tax rates on several goods announced earlier by the GST Council.

According to official sources, the state’s net GST collections,which include State GST (SGST) and IGST settlement, stood at Rs 2,252.78 crore in October, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10.34 per cent, over Rs 2,041.69 crore collected during the same month last year.

The gross GST collection in Odisha rose by around five per cent YoY, higher than the national average growth of 4.6 per cent. The state collected Rs 4,824 crore in gross GST revenue last month, compared to Rs 4,592 crore in October 2024, one of the highest monthly collections in recent years.

Among major GST-earning states, Odisha recorded the second-highest growth in gross GST collection in October, trailing only Gujarat (6 per cent). It was followed by Tamil Nadu and Punjab (4 per cent each) and Maharashtra (3 per cent).