Orissa HC raps CMC over sanitation, seeks pilot projects on dustbins

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court came down heavily on the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for its poor sanitation management, observing that “all is not well” with the functioning of the three private agencies engaged in garbage collection and disposal.

The two-judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh was hearing a matter based on a memo filed by the Orissa High Court Bar Association along with photographs showing heaps of garbage in various parts of the city.

The memo highlighted accumulation of waste in ward numbers 4, 18, 19, 27, 28, 29, 39, 47 and 52. The photographs were taken on record and copies were handed over to the counsel for the CMC, who sought time to obtain instructions.

“The photographs of accumulation of garbage in different wards show that all is not well with the activities of the three agencies, who are charging more than Rs 3 crores every month, and in spite of payment of penalty for their laches, are not mending their activities,” the bench observed.

The bench further noted that while the agencies have received more than Rs 28 crore over the last nine months, the penalty amount of around Rs 70 lakh would not have created much impact on them.

High Court Bar Association president Manoj Mishra and secretary Avijit Patnaik pointed out that many wards lacked dustbins, forcing residents to dump garbage on public roads. In reply, CMC deputy commissioner (sanitation) Jubuli Charan Behera said that a conscious decision was taken to remove the dustbins because they became the dumping points.