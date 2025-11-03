Ruchi Foodline founder Sarat Kumar Sahoo passes away

CUTTACK: Renowned industrialist Sarat Kumar Sahoo, who founded Ruchi Foodline, passed away while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 76 and survived by his wife Sangeeta, son Arabinda Sahoo and daughter Rashmi.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, several ministers and leaders of different political parties have condoled the death of Sahu.

Born on July 22, 1950, at Ranihat in Cuttack, he began his entrepreneurial journey in 1976 by setting up a small enterprise named Om Oil & Flour Mills Ltd with just Rs 5,000 and the support of two people, his father Banamali Sahoo and a helper.

The venture started in a rented house within the Cuttack Industrial Estate and gradually grew into Ruchi Foodline, a leading manufacturer of spices, vermicelli, pasta, noodles, cereals, frozen ready-to-eat products, beverages, pickles, bakery items, papads, instant mixes, and gravies.

A business management graduate, Sahoo was best known for making Ruchi Masala a household name across Odisha. Over his 50 years of experience in the domestic processed food industry and 30 years in overseas marketing, he became widely respected for his contribution to Odisha’s industrial growth and for promoting indigenous food products.

As the executive chairman of the Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME), he played a pivotal role in empowering MSMEs across the state. His entrepreneurial vision and perseverance earned him several awards and recognition in the food processing sector.